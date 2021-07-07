By
 

As vaccination rates start to decline, President Joe Biden said Tuesday he’s launching a summer-long effort to reach Americans still resistant to getting vaccinated, including going door-to-door and visiting places of worship.

The announcement comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. involve unvaccinated people. Meanwhile, experts say there are thousands or more in the country who could be experiencing prolonged grief after losing their loved ones to the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Who's that at the door? Possibly someone sent by President Joe Biden, who says workers will hit the streets to nudge tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans to get COVID-19 shots. Top health experts are pushing to make vaccinations less voluntary, but there are limits to what Biden can do.

A superspreader at a Texas church camp left more than 125 children and adults with the virus, and exposed hundreds more. Masks were optional. 

A Missouri city's mask mandate expired long ago, but residents will soon vote on whether to kick their mayor out of office because of it.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories