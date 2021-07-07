As vaccination rates start to decline, President Joe Biden said Tuesday he’s launching a summer-long effort to reach Americans still resistant to getting vaccinated, including going door-to-door and visiting places of worship.

The announcement comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. involve unvaccinated people. Meanwhile, experts say there are thousands or more in the country who could be experiencing prolonged grief after losing their loved ones to the virus.

