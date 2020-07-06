As states continue to relax shelter-in-place orders, Texas, Florida and Arizona officials warn that early reopenings in their states caused a surge in new coronavirus infections.

In Washington, the state reported 651 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, which brings the total cases to 35,898 and 1,359 deaths statewide, according to the state Department of Health.

Economists say that Europe is more likely to financially recover from the pandemic faster than the US because European governments chose to freeze their economies in place.

The coronavirus pandemic has also fostered misinformation and conspiracy theories, found the University of Washington’s newly created Center for an Informed Public. But it is possible to detect falsehoods about coronavirus and other topics by using a fact checking process developed by a digital literacy expert at Washington State University.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.