The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.
Washington state reported 651 new cases of coronavirus yesterday as the national number topped 2.8 million. This comes amid dire predictions about how the virus will multiply across the U.S., with officials saying a rush to reopen fed the explosion in cases.
Is the coronavirus airborne? Scientists around the globe are accusing the World Health Organization of ignoring growing evidence that the virus floats in the air for long periods, making spaces dangerous even when people stay 6 feet apart. If true, the consequences for our daily lives will be significant.