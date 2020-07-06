By

As states continue to relax shelter-in-place orders, Texas, Florida and Arizona officials warn that early reopenings in their states caused a surge in new coronavirus infections.

In Washington, the state reported 651 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, which brings the total cases to 35,898 and 1,359 deaths statewide, according to the state Department of Health.

Economists say that Europe is more likely to financially recover from the pandemic faster than the US because European governments chose to freeze their economies in place.

The coronavirus pandemic has also fostered misinformation and conspiracy theories, found the University of Washington’s newly created Center for an Informed Public. But it is possible to detect falsehoods about coronavirus and other topics by using a fact checking process developed by a digital literacy expert at Washington State University.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Live updates:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state reported 651 new cases of coronavirus yesterday as the national number topped 2.8 million. This comes amid dire predictions about how the virus will multiply across the U.S., with officials saying a rush to reopen fed the explosion in cases.

Is the coronavirus airborne? Scientists around the globe are accusing the World Health Organization of ignoring growing evidence that the virus floats in the air for long periods, making spaces dangerous even when people stay 6 feet apart. If true, the consequences for our daily lives will be significant.

President Donald Trump says 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless," but that doesn't match up with the suffering of millions of COVID-19 patients. Read the fact check. And no, garlic can't protect you from the coronavirus. Here's some myth-busting about what can and can't help.

COVID-19 meets Election 2020: As we're seeing, a superstorm of misinformation is raging — and it will only get worse, UW's new Center for an Informed Public says. Know the simple, effective ways to inoculate yourself against falsehoods.

Mona Lisa is back at work. Paris’ Louvre Museum reopened today, but there was no flood of visitors. Will Europe recover faster than the U.S. from the virus and its shutdowns? The contrast is stark.

Prospects are dimming for a special legislative session to confront the $8.8 billion hole that coronavirus blew in Washington state's budget.

How to keep your distance on an airplane: You'll have to be proactive, Travel Troubleshooter writes. Even then, there's only so much you can do: One major airline is ditching social distancing and booking flights to full capacity.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories