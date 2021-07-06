A new Washington Post-ABC News poll showed 74% of people who haven’t been vaccinated say they probably or definitely won’t get vaccinated — and that the divide fell sharply along party lines. According to the survey, 86% of Democrats have received at least one vaccine shot compared with 45% of Republicans. Only 6% of Democrats said they are not likely to get vaccinated, compared with 47% of Republicans, including 38% of Republicans who said they definitely will not get the vaccine.

