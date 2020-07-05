The Puget Sound area and the nation celebrated a quiet Fourth of July holiday on Saturday — no Mariners baseball, no big party in Gas Works Park — as rising coronavirus cases in many states prompted local officials to urge people to stay home or, at the very least, to avoid large gatherings.

While cases have been accelerating recently in Washington state, Saturday’s numbers showed a significantly lower volume of new cases than were reported in the previous two days, 716 and 627, respectively. On Saturday, officials confirmed 469 new cases and two additional deaths — bringing the state’s totals to 35,247 cases and 1,354 deaths.

Elsewhere in the world, life in Britain took a turn toward normalcy with pubs, salons and other businesses reopening, while nations such as South Africa, India and Brazil struggled with spiking caseloads.

