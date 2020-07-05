The Puget Sound area and the nation celebrated a quiet Fourth of July holiday on Saturday — no Mariners baseball, no big party in Gas Works Park — as rising coronavirus cases in many states prompted local officials to urge people to stay home or, at the very least, to avoid large gatherings.
While cases have been accelerating recently in Washington state, Saturday’s numbers showed a significantly lower volume of new cases than were reported in the previous two days, 716 and 627, respectively. On Saturday, officials confirmed 469 new cases and two additional deaths — bringing the state’s totals to 35,247 cases and 1,354 deaths.
Elsewhere in the world, life in Britain took a turn toward normalcy with pubs, salons and other businesses reopening, while nations such as South Africa, India and Brazil struggled with spiking caseloads.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.
Virus, injuries, shortened season — all could put a crimp in Mariners’ youth movement
If there were a day that Major League Baseball, the Mariners and the chamber of commerce in Peoria, Arizona, could use to sell to fans as a reason to come spring training, Thursday, March 5 might have been it. A high of 84 degrees that felt warmer in the sun, a slight breeze to cool you down and just enough clouds to provide moments of heat reprieve.
On that near-perfect day as the Mariners lost 3-0 to the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium, the concept of this imperfect situation that baseball, and really, the world, is dealing with now following the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus seemed improbable.
Yes, the coronavirus was a known concern, but in the utopian and somewhat pollyannish world that is MLB spring training, the idea of a disease interrupting spring training, let alone shutting down the entire sports world, never seemed real.
Well, we know how that ended. Read the full interview with general manager Jerry Dipoto here.
How one Seattle teacher kept his kindergartners engaged through the coronavirus closures
The camera flicks on, and here’s Mr. Gallagher again: Today, he’s dressed as Spiderman. Kevin Gallagher, or Mr. Gallagher as his Bryant Elementary kindergartners know him, is home filming a YouTube lesson.
In the days since school buildings shuttered, Gallagher has done what many considered to be nearly impossible: keep his young learners regularly engaged online, even now into the summer months, as they prepare to enter first grade.
In the great online learning experiment that’s unfurled here and across the nation, there’s concern our youngest children have been largely left out. Statewide surveys didn’t track whether that’s true, but the state’s education department is suggesting schools that reopen buildings begin with those in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade first. Read the full story here.
How to inoculate yourself against rumors about coronavirus — or any subject
The plague of misinformation about the novel coronavirus — and pretty much any subject that garners public attention these days — can seem overwhelming. But it’s possible to inoculate yourself against being sucked in by falsehoods and attempts to manipulate you, says Mike Caulfield, an expert in digital literacy at Washington State University.
Caulfield has spent several years determining the simplest, most effective ways to teach students to spot bogus information and help shut down its spread. He’s boiled it down to a four-step process that takes less than a minute once you get the hang of it. Learn about the method, called SIFT, here.
COVID-19 meets Election 2020: the perfect storm for misinformation
When a mysterious virus began racing around the globe early this year, scientists at the University of Washington’s newly created Center for an Informed Public described it as the perfect storm for bogus information, both innocent and malicious.
So what’s the situation six months later, now that the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in tandem with a passionate push for racial justice and the opening volleys of the presidential race? The perfect superstorm?
Pretty much, says Kate Starbird, a co-founder of the center.
“As time goes on, what we’re seeing is the convergence between COVID-19 and election 2020,” she said. And that means the flood of half-truths, distortions and flat-out lies the World Health Organization calls an “infodemic” is only going to intensify. “Things are becoming more politicized,” Starbird said.
Read the full story here.
In an ICU at a Yakima hospital, a nurse’s grim final duty with COVID-19 victims
Jennylyn Pace is a critical care nurse working through the COVID-19 pandemic in Yakima. She cares for gravely ill patients, some of whom remain hospitalized for weeks at a time, and tries hard to treat them with dignity in shifts that may run 16 hours. Many die, and she hates what must happen next.
She sprays their faces with disinfectant, and covers them with washcloths to decrease the risk that the virus — even after death — could spread to others. Only then, can she place them in a body bag.
“It feels so undignified and it’s just so hard,” Pace said in an interview with reporters at the end of June, to describe her marathon of COVID-19 work in a county that — even with some encouraging drops in new cases during the past week — continues to experience one of the highest infection rates of any in the western United States.
Read more about Yakima's response to the surge of COVID-19 cases here. Some healthcare workers are finding reason to be hopeful.
Catch up on the last 24 hours
The perfect superstorm of misinformation rages at the height of the 2020 election and amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and it's dangerous. The flood of half-truths, distortions and flat-out lies the World Health Organization calls an "infodemic" is only going to intensify. A University of Washington center is studying the way misinformation spreads and the best methods to combat it. They expected to focus on the election — then came the pandemic.
It's important to inoculate yourself against the plague of misinformation about coronavirus to avoid manipulations that can affect medical decisions. To figure out how to spot bogus information, one expert came up with a four-step process called SIFT. It can take less than a minute.
As Yakima County continues to face a surge of coronavirus cases, hospital workers are cautiously optimistic because of signs that people there are adhering to social distancing guidelines — and they may be starting to have an effect. Cases at one hospital there had declined to 37 cases as of Tuesday. Still, healthcare workers say the routines of COVID-19 care are still emotionally draining, but have become disturbingly normal.
Our sewers can tell us track the coronavirus — or at least, that's the bet a few researchers are taking in their hunt for sewer-system clues to the pandemic. Scientists say developing methods to test and track remnants of the virus in wastewater and sewer sludge could help build an early warning system for future outbreaks, help epidemiologists understand trends and lead to a better understanding of the virus’s reach in communities with less access to clinical testing.
In the great online learning experiment that unfurled during the state's coronavirus-driven school closures, there’s concern our youngest children have been largely left out. Seattle kindergarten teacher Kevin Gallagher has done what many considered to be nearly impossible: keep his young learners regularly engaged online, even now into the summer months, as they prepare to enter first grade.
