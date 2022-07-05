Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week showed that six Washington counties have COVID-19 community levels rated “high,” meaning they have had 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, or they’ve had more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period. The CDC recommends people in Lewis, Pacific, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Garfield and Spokane Counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again.

Meanwhile, the growing dominance of two new ultra-contagious omicron subvariants is prolonging a wave of coronavirus cases in California and sparking growing concerns from health officials that coming weeks could see significant spread and increased hospitalizations.

