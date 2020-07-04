As in many parts of the U.S., coronavirus cases are accelerating again in Washington state, where on Friday there were 627 new cases and 10 more deaths.

The virus is surging the fastest in eastern Washington, where cases per capita in the Tri-Cities area are more than double the rate in urban King County. Gov. Jay Inslee visited the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Spokane in the past two weeks to urge greater precautions. Inslee was jeered this week in Pasco, where someone yelled, “You’re taking away our freedoms.” Retired Gen. James Mattis, a resident of nearby Richland, made an ad last month encouraging fellow Tri-Citians to mask up, so they can “get to phase two” of reopening — and back to work.

Nationally, 40 out of 50 states are experiencing rising caseloads. The Mexican state of Sonora this weekend is banning non-essential border crossings, because of outbreaks in neighboring Arizona.

Here in Western Washington, state ferry crews are decimated by COVID-19, including high-risk employees staying home. Sailings remain below normal summer levels but people are traveling this holiday weekend. Expect long waits. Lines stretched as long as two hours Friday at Fauntleroy and Edmonds.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.