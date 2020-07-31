The second surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States seems to be leveling off, but deaths are rising rapidly, scientists say. The country hit another grim milestone this week of 150,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

People unemployed due to the pandemic will lose their $600-a-week federal aid after today unless Congress acts — but negotiations have been tense.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, is testifying before Congress on Friday morning. Watch here.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.