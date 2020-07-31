A second surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States seems to be leveling off, but deaths are rising rapidly, scientists say. The country hit another grim milestone this week of 150,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, is testifying before Congress on Friday morning. Watch here.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Millions of Americans lose the $600-a-week federal jobless benefit unless Congress acts today, and so far, last-ditch efforts are going nowhere (watch this story for updates). As Washington state’s economy lurches amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases, workers and employers are facing a possible tipping point.
Federal officials are pushing schools to reopen, but the jury is still out on key questions, such as the risks of coronavirus transmission in children. Let's cut through the noise, and catch up on the latest guidance and research on reopening schools.
Britain today slammed the doors on social life again for 4 million people as the virus surges. “One of the terrible things about this virus," the health secretary says, "is it thrives on the sort of social contact that makes life worth living.” And Muslims worldwide are marking the start of the traditional Eid al-Adha holiday in a difficult new landscape.
Mayra Ramirez, 28, woke up to learn both her lungs were gone, and she had new ones. The first COVID-19 patient in the U.S. to receive a double lung transplant, she went home from the hospital this week with a powerful sense of purpose.
Free drinks, store credit and more: The pandemic's coin shortage is rippling through everyday life. Bellevue-based Coinstar, which operates those grocery-store coin kiosks, felt the trend begin.
As coronavirus hammers travel, Seattle-based Expedia reported a whopping 82% drop in revenue. Antsy travelers are starting to lead Vrbo, its vacation-rental unit, on a wobbly climb back uphill.
—Kris Higginson
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.