While the delta variant of the coronavirus got off to a slower start in Washington compared to other states, it’s recently bullied its way to the front of the variant pack here, coinciding with what some public health officials are calling a “fifth wave” of COVID-19 infections.

Health officials on Friday released more research on the impact of the delta variant, announcing that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots.

