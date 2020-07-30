While Washington’s new coronavirus infections may be starting to level off day by day, hospitalizations related to the virus have almost doubled, affecting nearly all age groups, a state health officer said Wednesday.

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt differently throughout King County, with communities on the South End showing the highest rate of positive tests while wealthier, whiter areas generally show lower positive test rates.

