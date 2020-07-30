While Washington’s new coronavirus infections may be starting to level off day by day, hospitalizations related to the virus have almost doubled, affecting nearly all age groups, a state health officer said Wednesday.
The impact of COVID-19 has been felt differently throughout King County, with communities on the South End showing the highest rate of positive tests while wealthier, whiter areas generally show lower positive test rates.
Can the coronavirus spread through the air?
The World Health Organization recently acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions.
Recent COVID-19 outbreaks in crowded indoor settings — restaurants, nightclubs and choir practices — suggest the virus can hang around in the air long enough to potentially infect others if social distancing measures are not strictly enforced.
Experts say the lack of ventilation in these situations is thought to have contributed to spread, and might have allowed the virus to linger in the air longer than normal.
In a report published in May, researchers found that talking produced respiratory droplets that could remain in the air in a closed environment for about eight to 14 minutes.
The WHO says those most at risk from airborne spread are doctors and nurses who perform specialized procedures such as inserting a breathing tube or putting patients on a ventilator. Medical authorities recommend the use of protective masks and other equipment when doing such procedures.
Scientists maintain it’s far less risky to be outside than indoors because virus droplets disperse in the fresh air, reducing the chances of COVID-19 transmission.
Shut-down attractions — and region's blood supply — get an infusion of new life
Blood donations plunged at the start of the pandemic. Then, out of desperation came a stroke of genius: Bloodworks Northwest decided to hold pop-up blood drives in the very places its donors are missing.
The latest pop-up was yesterday at the Museum of Flight, above, and more pop-ups are coming to a winery, the Seattle Repertory Theatre and McCaw Hall, where an opera singer will serenade donors.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
New infections in Washington may be leveling off, but hospitalizations are rising for almost all age groups, health officials say. They also warned of an increasing number of scams related to COVID-19.
The U.S. death toll, by far the highest in the world, has surpassed 150,000 people as the response has splintered. Only a nationwide lockdown could completely contain the virus now, some experts say. Misinformation is also spreading like wildfire, and health experts worry it's dangerously undermining efforts to slow the virus.
Nearly half of the state’s 1.1 million students could be learning online this fall, after Snohomish County officials yesterday joined the growing calls to keep school buildings closed. In King County, researchers have laid out what it should take to reopen them. And scientists estimated that school closures in the spring saved tens of thousands of lives.
The U.S. today is expected to report a dizzying economic plunge that may be more than triple the worst drop we've ever seen. Making matters worse, the $600 federal jobless benefit runs out tomorrow unless Congress acts, and those talks are looking all kinds of messy. More than 1.4 million Americans applied for benefits just last week.
Congress is rattled by an anti-mask lawmaker's positive test after he participated in hearings this week. Rep. Louie Gohmert, contradicting medical consensus, says he blames his diagnosis on wearing a mask. Now the House has a new mask mandate, the attorney general is off to get tested, and lawmakers are buzzing about whether it's too risky to conduct the nation's business in person.
What cooler weather may bring: We're getting a real-time window, and it's not pretty. Deep in the Southern Hemisphere's winter, a virus resurgence is dwarfing the first outbreak. Meanwhile, in the summery part of the world, a virus cluster at a French seaside resort is becoming a textbook case of the virus pitting generations against each other. And after 99 days of success, the virus has returned to haunt Vietnam.
If you're going back to work, will you have to sign a COVID waiver? As workplace requirements stir outrage, lawyers are talking about what is and isn't legal.
And if you're going to Alaska, you'll have to show a negative COVID-19 test. But not many people are these days, at least from Seattle; our Coronavirus Economy chart shows passenger traffic at Sea-Tac Airport is slipping again.
