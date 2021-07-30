As U.S. public health officials continue to roll out updated masking guidance, Republican leaders are responding with hostility and defiance, fueling the culture war over pandemic restrictions — just as efforts to persuade unvaccinated Americans to get shots appeared to be making headway.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games are marching on and sparking a record-breaking surge in infections in Tokyo, prompting Japanese officials to prepare to expand the virus state of emergency to neighboring areas and the western city of Osaka.

