The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states, including Washington. In our state, health officials reported 716 new cases on Thursday — the state’s highest daily total since the pandemic began — including three more deaths.

In response to the new cases, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a range of new emergency actions to slow the spread of the virus, including new restrictions for bars and a two-week pause on any county reopening more than it already has.

Meanwhile, as Independence Day approaches, Washington health officials are urging residents to take precautions this holiday weekend, adding that it’s “not the time for extended family or friends, neighborhood birthday parties, retirements or Fourth of July barbecues.”

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.