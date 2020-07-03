By
 

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states, including Washington. In our state, health officials reported 716 new cases on Thursday — the state’s highest daily total since the pandemic began — including three more deaths. 

In response to the new cases, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a range of new emergency actions to slow the spread of the virus, including new restrictions for bars and a two-week pause on any county reopening more than it already has.

Meanwhile, as Independence Day approaches, Washington health officials are urging residents to take precautions this holiday weekend, adding that it’s “not the time for extended family or friends, neighborhood birthday parties, retirements or Fourth of July barbecues.”

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

Health care workers wait under a tent at a United Memorial Medical Center’s COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
"This is not the time" for Fourth of July barbecues, officials in Washington state and across the nation warn. As coronavirus cases rise in 40 of the 50 states, they're urging special precautions if you gather. The surge has been blamed in part on Americans not following safety advice as lockdowns lifted. One particular cause for concern: Hospitals are getting overwhelmed.

Plenty of fireworks are exploding around President Donald Trump's not-socially-distant show at Mount Rushmore today. Tensions are erupting over coronavirus risks, fire dangers and the memorial itself. His D.C. celebration tomorrow will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever. As many as 300,000 face masks will be given away — but no one will be required to wear them. A mask-averse Trump says he did try one on, though, and liked that he "looked like the Lone Ranger."

The COVID-19 outbreak on UW’s Greek Row has public health officials worried about what might happen this fall when colleges open, full of students who are starved for socializing. Here's how Washington colleges are planning for this.

This is the COVID-19 testing site located outside Madrona Hall on the University of Washington campus, as seen on July 2, 2020. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Don't be "an idiot like me," a California man who went to a party warned his friends on Facebook after testing positive for COVID-19. He died the next day. In New York, coronavirus detectives couldn’t get partygoers to answer the phone, so they issued subpoenas. And in a true head-smacker, college students in Alabama organized "COVID-19 parties" as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said.

As coronavirus surges, sports leagues are planning their returns. Is this all worth it? "To say it’s problematic is an understatement," columnist Larry Stone writes. Many MLS teams are delaying travel, but the Sounders fly to Orlando today to kick off the season.

Many people have been delaying medical appointments amid the pandemic. But that can hurt your health. Professionals recommend keeping these five kinds of appointments.

—Kris Higginson
