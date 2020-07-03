The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states. That includes Washington, which just saw its most coronavirus cases ever in a single day.

In response, Gov. Jay Inslee yesterday barred businesses from serving customers who don’t wear facial coverings. He also hit the pause button on his reopening plan and tightened restrictions on bars. Expect more measures early next week. Meanwhile, here’s what you can and can’t do in each county now.

And as Independence Day approaches, Washington health officials are urging residents to take precautions this holiday weekend, adding that it’s “not the time for extended family or friends, neighborhood birthday parties, retirements or Fourth of July barbecues.”

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.