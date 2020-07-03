In response, Gov. Jay Inslee yesterday barred businesses from serving customers who don’t wear facial coverings. He also hit the pause button on his reopening plan and tightened restrictions on bars. Expect more measures early next week. Meanwhile, here’s what you can and can’t do in each county now.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Pence postponed Arizona trip after Secret Service agents showed signs of virus
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence postponed a planned trip this week to Arizona after Secret Service agents set to travel with him tested positive for the coronavirus or showed symptoms, two administration officials said Thursday.
Pence had been scheduled to visit Arizona on Tuesday, but multiple factors related to the spread of the virus foiled those plans, according to a person familiar with Pence’s travel.
July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline
The U.S. headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control that could determine the trajectory of the surging coronavirus outbreak.
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home. Even then, they were told to keep their backyard cookouts small.
Health experts fear that a weekend of crowded pool parties, picnics and parades will fuel the surge.
Plenty of fireworks are exploding around President Donald Trump's not-socially-distant show at Mount Rushmore today. Tensions are erupting over coronavirus risks, fire dangers and the memorial itself. His D.C. celebration tomorrow will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever. As many as 300,000 face masks will be given away — but no one will be required to wear them. A mask-averse Trump says he did try one on, though, and liked that he "looked like the Lone Ranger."
Don't be "an idiot like me," a California man who went to a party warned his friends on Facebook after testing positive for COVID-19. He died the next day. In New York, coronavirus detectives couldn’t get partygoers to answer the phone, so they issued subpoenas. And in a true head-smacker, college students in Alabama organized "COVID-19 parties" as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said.
Many people have been delaying medical appointments amid the pandemic. But that can hurt your health. Professionals recommend keeping these five kinds of appointments.
—Kris Higginson
