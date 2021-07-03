We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Las Vegas is bouncing back, but the virus is on the rise, too
Fifteen months after the pandemic transformed Las Vegas from flamboyant spectacle to ghost town, Sin City is back.
Tourists are streaming in again, gambling revenue has hit an all-time high, the Las Vegas Strip has its first new casino in a decade, and big concerts are starting at a gleaming new stadium. Plexiglass panels installed to separate gamblers at the poker and blackjack tables have largely been removed, the world-famous buffets are reopening, and nightclub dance floors are packed.
Vice President Kamala Harris was set to visit Saturday for what the White House is calling the “America’s Back Together” tour celebrating progress against the virus.
But that progress is threatened: Nevada this week saw the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country, hospitalizations are on the rise again, and the highly contagious delta variant has become the most prevalent form of the virus in the state, adding urgency to the campaign to get more people vaccinated.
'Starting to feel normal' as 28,000-plus attend Mariners game
“It’s a beautiful day,” said Edgar Batiste, a sausage vendor outside of T-Mobile Park, where the Mariners hosted some 28,638 fans. “I’ve been waiting on this day.”
Batiste and his sausage crew make up one part of the Mariners’ game-day atmosphere, one which is beginning to seep back into the surroundings of T-Mobile Park. Lines of fans — less than 6 feet apart — waiting for the Home Plate Gate to open were serenaded by a band playing a jazz version of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Bunting, usually reserved for opening day, hung from the banisters.
For fans like Angela and Josh Baker, the return to business as usual is vastly appreciated, even if the progress isn’t as fast as some may like.
“It’s starting to feel normal again,” Angela Baker said. “It’s inch by inch, but this is what we’re looking for. We’ve been locked away for over 14 months so we just need that freedom to get back to normal life like concerts and movies and sporting events and everything else.”
Europe races to increase vaccinations as delta variant spreads
Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives.
The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holiday months, with fair weather bringing more social gatherings and governments reluctant to clamp down on them. Social distancing is commonly neglected, especially among the young, and some countries are scrapping the requirement to wear masks outdoors.
Incentives for people to get shots include free groceries, travel and entertainment vouchers, and prize drawings. The president of Cyprus even appealed to a sense of patriotism.
The risk of infection from the delta variant is “high to very high” for partially or unvaccinated communities, according to the European Centre for Disease Control, which monitors 30 countries on the continent. It estimates that by the end of August, the variant will account for 90% of cases in the European Union.