It’s Fourth of July weekend, and Americans enjoying some sorely missed freedoms are expected to travel and gather for cookouts and fireworks in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. But some question if the country is rushing into celebrations, especially since less than half the country is fully vaccinated, and the highly contagious delta variant is threatening new outbreaks.

And big questions around the virus’ origin still remain, though as the World Health Organization draws up plans for the next phase of its probe of how the pandemic started, numerous experts say the political tensions between the U.S. and China make it impossible for a WHO investigation to find credible answers.

