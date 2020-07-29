The pause on Washington counties further relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions is extended indefinitely, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday, citing steadily climbing COVID-19 cases in the state.
Inslee’s new requirements for restaurants, breweries, recreational centers, card rooms and movie theaters go into effect Thursday.
Meanwhile, a group of local governments around the Puget Sound region announced Tuesday their thousands of employees will continue working remotely until 2021.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
U.S. officials: Russia behind spread of virus disinformation
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.
Two Russians who have held senior roles in Moscow’s military intelligence service known as the GRU have been identified as responsible for a disinformation effort meant to reach American and Western audiences, according to U.S. government officials. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday.
Russian officials on Wednesday rejected the accusations as “conspiracy theories” and a “persistent phobia.” One of the sites singled out by the U.S. posted a response denouncing as “categorically false” the American assertions that it was linked to the Russian military intelligence service or was involved in propaganda.
The information had previously been classified, but U.S. officials said it had been downgraded so they could more freely discuss it.
U.S. officials have warned before about the spread of disinformation tied to the pandemic. But on Tuesday, they went further by singling out a particular information agency that is registered in Russia, InfoRos. It operates a series of websites — InfoRos.ru, Infobrics.org and OneWorld.press — that have leveraged the pandemic to promote anti-Western objectives and to spread disinformation.
Gaps in federal oversight add to virus woes at state-run veterans homes
Big gaps in federal oversight of long-term care facilities for aging veterans may have contributed to rampant coronavirus infections and more than 200 deaths at state-run homes, according to a congressional watchdog agency.
The Government Accountability Office found the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs failed to require robust inspections at the 148 state-run veterans homes nationwide and to make sure all deficiencies were rectified, even as it regularly doled out federal dollars for the care.
That likely made a bad situation worse in places like the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, one of 50 veterans homes nationwide where the V.A. is the only federal agency monitoring it, according to GAO. A recent investigation conducted for the state of Massachusetts found the superintendent there was not qualified to run a long-term care facility, and that officials with a state agency were aware of his “shortcomings,” but failed to do enough about it.
By law, the V.A. is barred from making federal payments until facilities meet standards of quality care.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home
Where’s the best takeout food in Shoreline? Neighborhood Eats sampled pretty poke bowls, brimming barbecue platters and more on a quest to find out.
Need a new read? Seattle chef and author Molly Wizenberg seemed like she had all the basics as a happily married, heterosexual restaurant owner. That was all true, she writes in “The Fixed Stars” — until it wasn’t.
COVID-19 deaths, positive tests vary dramatically across King County: See the hotspots
The impact of the coronavirus in King County has been felt differently from place to place. Data shows that the percentage of positive tests, and the rates of testing and death from COVID-19, vary tremendously across the county.
Read the full story and check the interactive graphic to see what's happening near you.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Gov. Jay Inslee is extending the pause on reopening Washington counties indefinitely as COVID-19 cases rise. (On average, Washington confirmed one-third more deaths per day over the week ending July 27 than the week before.) Here's a county-by-county breakdown of what you can and can't do.
Thousands of local government employees around the Puget Sound region will keep working from home until 2021.
Russia is spreading disinformation about the pandemic to American audiences, U.S. officials say. It's an urgent concern heading into the presidential election.
It took only four days for a doomsday scenario to become reality as the coronavirus tore through the Miami Marlins, infecting 15 players. Carelessness and unconscionable decisions are putting the MLB season in peril, columnist Larry Stone writes.
Johnny Salinas Jr.'s Texas funeral home typically handles five funerals a week. But with the coronavirus tearing through his community, he saw that many grieving families in a single day. A sixth family was waiting, too: his own.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Tahlequah, the orca who carried her dead calf for 17 days, is pregnant again
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 28: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- 'Stay away.' 'Biggest petri dish in the world.' The view from Canada, of us, isn't so nice.
- Federal agents leave Seattle after pressure from local and Washington state officials
- Assault on videographer an ugly sign of discord within Portland protest movement VIEW