The pause on Washington counties further relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions is extended indefinitely, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday, citing steadily climbing COVID-19 cases in the state.

Inslee’s new requirements for restaurants, breweries, recreational centers, card rooms and movie theaters go into effect Thursday.

Meanwhile, a group of local governments around the Puget Sound region announced Tuesday their thousands of employees will continue working remotely until 2021.

