Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Gov. Jay Inslee is extending the pause on reopening Washington counties indefinitely as COVID-19 cases rise. (On average, Washington confirmed one-third more deaths per day over the week ending July 27 than the week before.) Here's a county-by-county breakdown of what you can and can't do.
Johnny Salinas Jr.'s Texas funeral home typically handles five funerals a week. But with the coronavirus tearing through his community, he saw that many grieving families in a single day. A sixth family was waiting, too: his own.
—Kris Higginson
