The pause on Washington counties further relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions is extended indefinitely, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday, citing steadily climbing COVID-19 cases in the state.

Inslee’s new requirements for restaurants, breweries, recreational centers, card rooms and movie theaters go into effect Thursday.

Meanwhile, a group of local governments around the Puget Sound region announced Tuesday their thousands of employees will continue working remotely until 2021.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

COVID-19 deaths, positive tests vary dramatically across King County: See the hotspots

Jesus Valdez, a health center administrator, registers a man for a COVID-19 test at the Sea Mar Community Health Center in Federal Way on Tuesday. The testing site, which provides both walk-in and drive-thru testing, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 253-681-6600. COVID-19 has hit south King County harder than the rest of the county. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

The impact of the coronavirus in King County has been felt differently from place to place. Data shows that the percentage of positive tests, and the rates of testing and death from COVID-19, vary tremendously across the county.

Read the full story and check the interactive graphic to see what's happening near you.

—FYI Guy Gene Balk

Gov. Jay Inslee is extending the pause on reopening Washington counties indefinitely as COVID-19 cases rise. (On average, Washington confirmed one-third more deaths per day over the week ending July 27 than the week before.) Here's a county-by-county breakdown of what you can and can't do.

Thousands of local government employees around the Puget Sound region will keep working from home until 2021.

Russia is spreading disinformation about the pandemic to American audiences, U.S. officials say. It's an urgent concern heading into the presidential election.

It took only four days for a doomsday scenario to become reality as the coronavirus tore through the Miami Marlins, infecting 15 players. Carelessness and unconscionable decisions are putting the MLB season in peril, columnist Larry Stone writes.

Johnny Salinas Jr.'s Texas funeral home typically handles five funerals a week. But with the coronavirus tearing through his community, he saw that many grieving families in a single day. A sixth family was waiting, too: his own.

