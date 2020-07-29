Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Where’s the best takeout food in Shoreline? Neighborhood Eats sampled pretty poke bowls, brimming barbecue platters and more on a quest to find out.
Need a new read? Seattle chef and author Molly Wizenberg seemed like she had all the basics as a happily married, heterosexual restaurant owner. That was all true, she writes in “The Fixed Stars” — until it wasn’t.
—Kris Higginson
COVID-19 deaths, positive tests vary dramatically across King County: See the hotspots
The impact of the coronavirus in King County has been felt differently from place to place. Data shows that the percentage of positive tests, and the rates of testing and death from COVID-19, vary tremendously across the county.
Gov. Jay Inslee is extending the pause on reopening Washington counties indefinitely as COVID-19 cases rise. (On average, Washington confirmed one-third more deaths per day over the week ending July 27 than the week before.) Here's a county-by-county breakdown of what you can and can't do.
Johnny Salinas Jr.'s Texas funeral home typically handles five funerals a week. But with the coronavirus tearing through his community, he saw that many grieving families in a single day. A sixth family was waiting, too: his own.
—Kris Higginson
