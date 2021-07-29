Amid the COVID-19 pandemic uptick, Washington will follow current federal guidance for the use of facial coverings, but won’t impose new masking requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about the new mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health said in a new report Wednesday that more than 94% of Washington’s recent COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations were among people not fully vaccinated, renewing the push for widespread immunizations.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.