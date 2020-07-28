Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The clock is ticking down on jobless benefits. With just four days until the federal $600 benefit expires, economists say our fragile economy needs help now. But the very hairy talks in Congress threaten to leave millions of Americans in the lurch. When it comes to the pace of new job openings, Washington state and Seattle lag the nation, our Coronavirus Economy chart shows.
Speaking of myths: After an outcry, Sinclair Broadcast Group won't air a conspiracy theorist's speculation (with no evidence) that Dr. Anthony Fauci manufactured the coronavirus and shipped it to China. Sinclair owns KOMO in Seattle.
One crucial thing shut down by coronavirus: Seattle's bathrooms. With many public buildings closed, delivery workers and others who make their living outside an office building have nowhere to go. For homeless people, it's a worsening of a longtime problem. All of this has one professor warning about "criminalizing having a bladder."
As Pac-12 schools shift to remote-only instruction, why is football rolling on? As tough questions are raised about athletes' health vs. the economics of football, answers can be found in the fine print in colleges' plans.
—Kris Higginson
