Thousands of volunteers helped launch the world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine trial Monday by testing shots created by the U.S. government. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited development sites in North Carolina and Florida, in an attempt to highlight the study that’s one of several candidates racing to develop a vaccine.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Chris Cornell in 2015, promoting his album, “Higher Truth.” On July 28, a new biography is being released detailing the life and work of the Soundgarden frontman. (Casey Curry / Invision / The Associated Press)
—Kris Higginson
Seattle-area home prices keep rising fast, despite pandemic

Deep into the pandemic, prices for Seattle-area homes were still rising faster than any major city in the country, save Phoenix. There’s one sign, though, that the growth may be slowing.

Homes in the King, Pierce and Snohomish tri-county area saw average year-over-year price increases of 6.8% in May, according to the new release of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index — the sixth consecutive month Seattle-area price growth has topped national averages. Phoenix saw 9% year-over-year price growth in May.

The index, which lags by two months, reports a three-month rolling average of home prices — meaning the numbers for May actually represent average home price gains since the onset of lockdown measures to control the pandemic in March.

Read the full story here.

—Katherine Khashimova Long

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Pedestrians wearing protective masks wait in line for food donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Corona neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Pedestrians wearing protective masks wait in line for food donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Corona neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"I have sold everything I had, any jewelry, everything." Hunger and anxiety are rising in Corona, a Latino neighborhood in New York City that was among the world's hardest-hit places. Globally, virus-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 more children a month, according to an urgent U.N. call to action.

The clock is ticking down on jobless benefits. With just four days until the federal $600 benefit expires, economists say our fragile economy needs help now. But the very hairy talks in Congress threaten to leave millions of Americans in the lurch. When it comes to the pace of new job openings, Washington state and Seattle lag the nation, our Coronavirus Economy chart shows.

Facebook deleted a viral video full of false coronavirus claims last night, but then President Donald Trump shared it on Twitter. It's way too easy to spread misinformation these days; here's guidance on how to avoid doing that, along with some common coronavirus myths, debunked.

Speaking of myths: After an outcry, Sinclair Broadcast Group won't air a conspiracy theorist's speculation (with no evidence) that Dr. Anthony Fauci manufactured the coronavirus and shipped it to China. Sinclair owns KOMO in Seattle.

Google is keeping most of its employees home until NEXT July. Its new order could sway other major employers.

Labrador Lotta sniffs at a machine at the Bundeswehr School for Service Dogs in Ulmen, Germany, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Among other things, corona sniffer dogs are trained at the school with special training machines. (Thomas Frey/ dpa via The Associated Press)
Labrador Lotta sniffs at a machine at the Bundeswehr School for Service Dogs in Ulmen, Germany, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Among other things, corona sniffer dogs are trained at the school with special training machines. (Thomas Frey/ dpa via The Associated Press)

Dogs can sniff out coronavirus infections, a new study indicates.

One crucial thing shut down by coronavirus: Seattle's bathrooms. With many public buildings closed, delivery workers and others who make their living outside an office building have nowhere to go. For homeless people, it's a worsening of a longtime problem. All of this has one professor warning about "criminalizing having a bladder."

As Pac-12 schools shift to remote-only instruction, why is football rolling on? As tough questions are raised about athletes' health vs. the economics of football, answers can be found in the fine print in colleges' plans.

—Kris Higginson

