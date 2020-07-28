Thousands of volunteers helped launch the world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine trial Monday by testing shots created by the U.S. government. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited development sites in North Carolina and Florida, in an attempt to highlight the study that’s one of several candidates racing to develop a vaccine.

