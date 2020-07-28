Thousands of volunteers helped launch the world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine trial Monday by testing shots created by the U.S. government. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited development sites in North Carolina and Florida, in an attempt to highlight the study that’s one of several candidates racing to develop a vaccine.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Quarantine Corner: Things to do, cook and read while staying home
Cookie’s Country Chicken has perfected its technique for fried chicken. That might be best left to the pros, but the Seattle company's delicious picnic potato salad can be made at home. Here’s the recipe.
Then, dessert: Teen chef Sadie's cool, creamy panna cotta is just the thing for these toasty days.
The first proper biography of Chris Cornell, the late frontman for Soundgarden and Audioslave, has arrived. It’s an intimate and incredibly detailed portrait.
Seattle-area home prices keep rising fast, despite pandemic
Deep into the pandemic, prices for Seattle-area homes were still rising faster than any major city in the country, save Phoenix. There’s one sign, though, that the growth may be slowing.
Homes in the King, Pierce and Snohomish tri-county area saw average year-over-year price increases of 6.8% in May, according to the new release of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index — the sixth consecutive month Seattle-area price growth has topped national averages. Phoenix saw 9% year-over-year price growth in May.
The index, which lags by two months, reports a three-month rolling average of home prices — meaning the numbers for May actually represent average home price gains since the onset of lockdown measures to control the pandemic in March.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
"I have sold everything I had, any jewelry, everything." Hunger and anxiety are rising in Corona, a Latino neighborhood in New York City that was among the world's hardest-hit places. Globally, virus-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 more children a month, according to an urgent U.N. call to action.
The clock is ticking down on jobless benefits. With just four days until the federal $600 benefit expires, economists say our fragile economy needs help now. But the very hairy talks in Congress threaten to leave millions of Americans in the lurch. When it comes to the pace of new job openings, Washington state and Seattle lag the nation, our Coronavirus Economy chart shows.
Facebook deleted a viral video full of false coronavirus claims last night, but then President Donald Trump shared it on Twitter. It's way too easy to spread misinformation these days; here's guidance on how to avoid doing that, along with some common coronavirus myths, debunked.
Speaking of myths: After an outcry, Sinclair Broadcast Group won't air a conspiracy theorist's speculation (with no evidence) that Dr. Anthony Fauci manufactured the coronavirus and shipped it to China. Sinclair owns KOMO in Seattle.
Google is keeping most of its employees home until NEXT July. Its new order could sway other major employers.
Dogs can sniff out coronavirus infections, a new study indicates.
One crucial thing shut down by coronavirus: Seattle's bathrooms. With many public buildings closed, delivery workers and others who make their living outside an office building have nowhere to go. For homeless people, it's a worsening of a longtime problem. All of this has one professor warning about "criminalizing having a bladder."
As Pac-12 schools shift to remote-only instruction, why is football rolling on? As tough questions are raised about athletes' health vs. the economics of football, answers can be found in the fine print in colleges' plans.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Stay away.' 'Biggest petri dish in the world.' The view from Canada, of us, isn't so nice.
- Tahlequah, the orca who carried her dead calf for 17 days, is pregnant again
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 27: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- The Seattle area is in a 'short-lived heat burst.' Here's how high temps could get and when things may cool off.
- SDOT seeks cheap ways to protect neighborhoods from traffic detoured by West Seattle Bridge closure