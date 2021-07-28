As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel infection surges, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S.

The surge can be seen locally, too — over the weekend, at least nine Seattle bars announced temporary closures either because a worker had tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with an infected person.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.