In most Washington counties, fewer than a third of eligible kids are vaccinated against COVID-19
A majority of Washington’s eligible schoolchildren still aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, state data shows, and experts warn that we’ve reached a critical moment: in most corners of the state, school starts in about five weeks.
It takes about five weeks — from the first shot to the end of the waiting period after the second — for vaccine to be most effective.
Pediatricians, researchers and Department of Health officials are now mounting a desperate call. The clock is ticking, they say, so hurry up and get your kids their shots.
“The time to start moving on this? That time is now,” said Dr. Frank Bell, a pediatric infectious-disease physician at Swedish Medical Center and board member of the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.