Washington state’s death toll from coronavirus reached 1,501 over the weekend, and a July surge in cases has brought the state to a tipping point. Will contagion run rampant, as in Florida, or will Washington’s 39 counties regroup?

Six months after the first person in Washington tested positive, experts say we are poised to see all the charts and curves go the wrong way — but not too late to stop them.

