Washington state’s death toll from coronavirus reached 1,501 over the weekend. Six months after COVID-19 was first diagnosed in Washington, a July surge in cases has brought the state to a tipping point. Will contagion run rampant, as it has in Florida, or will Washington’s 39 counties regroup?
The world’s biggest vaccine study kicks off today with the first of 30,000 volunteers, at seven sites around the U.S., helping to test COVID-19 shots created by the government. Here's how it will work.
With just days until millions of Americans lose an expiring $600 unemployment benefit, GOP leaders today plan to unveil their gigantic coronavirus relief package. But the looming deadline may force them to consider faster options.
"Stay away." "Biggest Petri dish in the world." Columnist Danny Westneat looks at the view from Canada, of us, and it's not nice.
Two facts that terrify hospital officials: Younger people are circulating more freely while carrying the coronavirus, and their movements are harder to trace, making contract tracing seem all but impossible.