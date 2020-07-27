By
 

Washington state’s death toll from coronavirus reached 1,501 over the weekend. Six months after COVID-19 was first diagnosed in Washington, a July surge in cases has brought the state to a tipping point. Will contagion run rampant, as it has in Florida, or will Washington’s 39 counties regroup?

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien has coronavirus

White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien, shown earlier this month in Miami, has COVID-19, according to three people familiar with the situation. (Evan Vucci / The Associated Press)
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to people familiar with his situation.

O’Brien has been out of the office since late last week and doing most of his work running the National Security Council by phone while isolating at home, according to the people.

O’Brien is the closest official to Trump to develop the novel coronavirus, as the pandemic continues to surge with infections and deaths on the rise in many U.S. states.

Read the full story here.

—Bloomberg

This file photo from March 16, 2020, shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine test got underway Monday, July 27 with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers. The experimental vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., and it’s one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press, file)
The world’s biggest vaccine study kicks off today with the first of 30,000 volunteers, at seven sites around the U.S., helping to test COVID-19 shots created by the government. Here's how it will work.

With just days until millions of Americans lose an expiring $600 unemployment benefit, GOP leaders today plan to unveil their gigantic coronavirus relief package. But the looming deadline may force them to consider faster options.

More countries are pulling back their welcome mats and cutting off newly regained travel freedoms as the pandemic strengthens its grip. Travel Troubleshooter unpacks what you need to know about this summer's travel bans and how to get refunds.

"Stay away." "Biggest Petri dish in the world." Columnist Danny Westneat looks at the view from Canada, of us, and it's not nice.

“Canadians may be polite but we aren’t CRAZY!” Canadians (including the one who tweeted this) demanded that the border, shown here in May at the Peace Arch crossing in Blaine, Wash., remain shut to Americans due to U.S. problems controlling the coronavirus.
Two facts that terrify hospital officials: Younger people are circulating more freely while carrying the coronavirus, and their movements are harder to trace, making contract tracing seem all but impossible.

If you have coronavirus antibodies, they're disappearing. Should you care? Scientists are learning new lessons that highlight the problem with testing for antibodies.

Controversies over masks are mushrooming. Tensions erupted over the weekend when a couple turned up at a Walmart in masks emblazoned with swastikas. Elsewhere, some police departments are loudly refusing to enforce mask mandates. And as you can imagine, masks are posing a unique problem for banks.

—Kris Higginson

