As COVID-19 cases soar throughout the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said Sunday that the United States is going in the “wrong direction” and is in an “unnecessary predicament” fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the delta variant.

The recent rise in cases has prompted new guidance locally. Health officers from eight Western Washington counties are now recommending mask-wearing in indoor public spaces.

