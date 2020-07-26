A Puyallup skilled nursing and rehabilitation center has confirmed 61 cases of COVID-19, and one death, while cases in Okanogan County are spiking. The total case numbers in the state have risen to 51,849, with deaths at 1,494, as of Friday night.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
How the fight against COVID-19 is going in Washington state
Six months since the first person in Washington — the first person in the nation — tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials are saying we’re “in an explosive situation.”
Our health care system isn’t being overwhelmed. But we have not suppressed the virus. Experts say we may be where Florida — currently one of the hardest-hit states with infections — was several weeks ago. Poised to see all the charts and curves go the wrong way, but not too late to stop them.
In Washington, more people are diagnosed each day than ever, partly because more people can get a test but also because the virus continues spreading.
The pandemic has cast a spotlight on the deadly inequities in our state, as COVID-19 has disproportionately sickened Hispanic people, who account for 43% of cases but just 13% of the population.
Schools, businesses, hospitalizations: Here’s what’s going well in Washington state, what’s not, and what might come next.
Laid-off workers will get more time to sign up for COBRA
People who’ve been laid off or furloughed from their jobs now have significantly more time to decide whether to hang on to their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a recent federal rule.
Under the federal law known as COBRA, people who lose job-based coverage because of a layoff or a reduction in hours generally have 60 days to decide whether to continue health insurance. But under the new rule, that clock doesn’t start ticking until the end of the COVID-19 “outbreak period,” which started March 1 and continues for 60 days after the COVID-19 national emergency ends. That end date hasn’t been determined yet.
By extending the time frame to sign up for COBRA coverage, people have at least 120 days to decide whether they want to elect COBRA, and possibly longer depending on when they lost their jobs.
Some health policy experts question the usefulness of the change, given how expensive COBRA coverage can be for consumers, and how limited its reach: It isn’t an option for people who are uninsured or self-employed or who work for small companies.
In Washington state, residents may find more affordable plans through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.
“For ideological reasons, this administration can’t do anything to expand on the Affordable Care Act’s safety net,” said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms. “So they’re using these other vehicles. But it’s really a fig leaf. It doesn’t do much to actually help people.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
It's been a week of retreat for President Donald Trump as he backs down from long-held positions related to the pandemic after polls showed they didn't align with public attitudes or, in at least one case, his Republican allies.
Federal public health officials have released a new strategy that vows to improve data collection and take steps to address stark inequalities in how the disease is affecting Americans.
Baseball is back, with masked players and stands full of empty seats — or cardboard cutouts. See photos from around the league, and catch up with the Mariners.
Washington's restaurants have largely been left to self-police if employees get COVID-19. Restaurateurs say direction from state and county health officials has been spotty. And now, with new rules limiting indoor dining to "members of the same household," they've again been left to figure out how to enforce ever-evolving safety policies.
Around the world:
- In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he's kicked the virus after testing positive earlier this month.
- Pittsburgh, which had relaxed restrictions after having success controlling the virus, is now seeing a spike.
- The governor of Italy’s hardest-hit region is being investigated over a lucrative contract to obtain medical gowns from his brother-in-law’s company.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Stay away.' 'Biggest petri dish in the world.' The view from Canada, of us, isn't so nice.
- Seattle-area protests: Live updates on Saturday, July 25
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 25: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Federal judge blocks Seattle law banning crowd control weapons as city braces for tumult
- Inslee tightens restrictions on bars, restaurants, weddings as Washington COVID cases rise