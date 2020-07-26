A Puyallup skilled nursing and rehabilitation center has confirmed 61 cases of COVID-19, and one death, while cases in Okanogan County are spiking. The total case numbers in the state have risen to 51,849, with deaths at 1,494, as of Friday night.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.