Stoked by the virulent delta variant and continued vaccine hesitancy, cases of COVID-19 are spiking once again. Although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still well below the pandemic’s peak, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday that he’s considering recommending that everyone — vaccinated or not — return to wearing masks.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus
The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.
“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”
He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.
Fauci praised Republicans, including Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, and the second-ranking House leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, for encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated. Their states have among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said.
Driven by pandemic, social media use surged in Seattle
The pandemic transformed how we live in so many fundamental ways, perhaps we didn’t even notice all of the changes. One is how the pandemic has affected our use of social media.
Did you find yourself turning more to Facebook or Instagram to keep in touch with family and friends, at a time when you were all cooped up at home and practicing social distancing? Perhaps you spent more time on Twitter looking for news and opinions on the pandemic. Or maybe you found yourself with more free time and went down a YouTube “rabbit hole.”
New data from market-research firm Nielsen shows that adults in the Seattle metro area (which includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties) have spent a lot more time on social media during the pandemic.