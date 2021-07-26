Stoked by the virulent delta variant and continued vaccine hesitancy, cases of COVID-19 are spiking once again. Although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still well below the pandemic’s peak, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday that he’s considering recommending that everyone — vaccinated or not — return to wearing masks.

