By
 

Stoked by the virulent delta variant and continued vaccine hesitancy, cases of COVID-19 are spiking once again. Although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still well below the pandemic’s peak, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday that he’s considering recommending that everyone — vaccinated or not — return to wearing masks.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Starting on Tuesday, July 27, we are reducing the number of days per week that we publish the chart tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and deaths in Washington state. We will publish the chart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We’re reducing its publication as day-to-day numbers have become relatively consistent. As the spread of the coronavirus changes, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories