The coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple Americans whose families have experienced layoffs in the past several months, and a new poll shows nearly half of those families believe those jobs are lost forever. But negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were still in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100.

In King County, the top health official warned residents Friday that the current seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has reached the highest it’s been since the beginning of April, and urged community members to start making “long-term fundamental changes.”

