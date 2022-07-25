By
 

Fewer than a dozen states have public health emergency declarations in place, despite a rise in cases of the highly transmissive omicron subvariant known as BA.5. As the pandemic ebbs and flows, and Americans become more and more used to life with COVID, legislators are doubting the impact of such declarations.

President Joe Biden’s doctor said over the weekend that the president likely contracted the omicron subvariant. Biden’s earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, were becoming “less troublesome” since he tested positive Thursday. His vital signs, according to the doctor’s report Saturday, “remain entirely normal.”

Another cultural event fell victim to the pandemic, as COVID infections among the cast and crew of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival gave organizers little choice but to cancel

Omicron shattered what we know about COVID reinfections. Here’s who may be vulnerable

Initially, enduring COVID had one redeeming quality: It gave you some short-term immunity from getting infected again.

But the new omicron subvariants are shattering that trend, and BA. 5 has caused more people to catch COVID for the second or third time than previous strains.

BA. 5 is known for having a structure that is maximized to evade immunity and for transmitting from person-to-person more easily than other subvariants in the omicron family.

Emerging research shows the percentage of reinfections is rising. New strains are sweeping through the country one after the other.

Shishi Luo, associate director of bioinformatics and infectious disease at Helix, said her data shows on average, people who are getting reinfected now were last infected about nine months ago.

—Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun Sentinel
Seattle Times staff & news services

