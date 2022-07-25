Fewer than a dozen states have public health emergency declarations in place, despite a rise in cases of the highly transmissive omicron subvariant known as BA.5. As the pandemic ebbs and flows, and Americans become more and more used to life with COVID, legislators are doubting the impact of such declarations.

President Joe Biden’s doctor said over the weekend that the president likely contracted the omicron subvariant. Biden’s earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, were becoming “less troublesome” since he tested positive Thursday. His vital signs, according to the doctor’s report Saturday, “remain entirely normal.”

Another cultural event fell victim to the pandemic, as COVID infections among the cast and crew of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival gave organizers little choice but to cancel.

