Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Quarantine Corner: How to make the most of your socially distanced weekend
What to eat: From life-changing sandwiches to Seattle's best pizza, restaurant critic Bethany Jean Clement is sharing favorite takeout dinners.
—Kris Higginson
The world’s most prominent fashion accessory
No matter how you feel about it, the humble mask is now the world’s most ubiquitous accessory, both a practical safeguard and a political symbol for many.
Fashion designer Luly Yang and other Seattleites are on the cutting edge, "so excited" about a chance to make things better with their creations — which are quickly becoming a lifeline for the industry.
A Renton doctor knew she had COVID-19 and kept working at a nursing home, telling nobody that she was infected while she spread the virus, a lawsuit alleges.
The virus killed one Floridian every eight minutes yesterday, on average, leaving residents of one retirement community fearing who will be next. And how did things get so dire in California, where coronavirus cases have rocketed past 400,000? "We got impatient," an epidemiologist explains. This is a health expert's "worst nightmare," and we might not even be halfway through it, Dr. Anthony Fauci said yesterday.