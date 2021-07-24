By
 

Driven by the emergence of the coronavirus delta variant as the dominant variant of concern, King County’s top public health official is recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks again in public indoor settings.

As the summer progresses, thousands of passengers are coming face-to-face with travel headaches as they take to the skies after a year or more of staying close to home. For a whole host of reasons, August could be even worse, airline analysts say.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see live updates from previous days, plus all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Starting on Tuesday, July 27, we are reducing the number of days per week that we publish the chart tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and deaths in Washington state. We will publish the chart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We’re reducing its publication as day-to-day numbers have become relatively consistent. As the spread of the coronavirus changes, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Tokyo Olympics begin with muted ceremony and empty stadium

Naomi Osaka climbs stairs to light the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a colorful but strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games.

As their opening played out, devoid of the usual crowd energy, the Olympics convened amid simmering anger and disbelief in much of the host country, but with hopes from organizers that the excitement of the sports to follow would offset the widespread opposition.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Biden officials now expect vulnerable people to need coronavirus booster shots

A member of the U.S. military prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey, in June. Biden administration officials now say older or immunocompromised U.S. residents given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will probably need a third shot. (Bryan Anselm / The New York Times)

Biden administration health officials increasingly think that vulnerable populations will need booster shots even as research continues into how long the coronavirus vaccines remain effective.

Senior officials now say they expect that people who are 65 and older or who have compromised immune systems will most likely need a third shot from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, two vaccines based on the same technology that have been used to inoculate the vast majority of Americans thus far. That is a sharp shift from just a few weeks ago, when the administration said it thought there was not enough evidence to back boosters yet.

Read the story here.

—The New York Times

Delta coronavirus variant now dominant in Washington. New study questions J&J vaccine efficacy against strain

More than 13 million people in the U.S. have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19, a fraction of the 161.5 million who have been fully vaccinated. (Allen J. Schaben / TNS)

The highly contagious delta variant is now the most dominant strain in Washington.

The delta variant lagged in Washington as it surged across the nation. That has changed in recent weeks, as it now accounts for the largest share of coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the state Department of Health’s (DOH) latest sequencing and variants report, delta makes up 57.5% of cases that have been genotyped, a jump from the previous report that pegged delta at 27.5%.

Read the story here.

—Ryan Blethen
Seattle Times staff & news services

