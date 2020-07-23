Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The average daily number of travelers passing through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport dipped in the week July 12-18, reversing the trend of slow growth after the sharp drop that accompanied the onset of the pandemic.
"It’s stressful trying to get people to stay at their tables."Seattle servers are speaking out about what it's like to work in a reopened restaurant amid COVID-19 risks, and whether they feel comfortable dining out themselves.
Can you contract the coronavirus twice? It's too early to draw sweeping conclusions, but scientists are puzzling over a growing number of reports that, if accurate, could complicate efforts to make a long-lasting vaccine.
Couples are stressed and families are in a pressure cooker. Enter the Seattle-based Love Lab, in which therapists say they're tapping technology to bring low-cost therapy to couples battling relationship stress amid the pandemic.
The Twitterverse is having a laugh over Gov. Jay Inslee, who's using catchphrases from the 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls" to make masks happen.
—Kris Higginson
Connect with us and stay informed
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.