Nearly all of Washington state is “on the path to runaway transmission rates of COVID-19,” public health officials warned this week as more infections are found per day than ever before.

President Donald Trump has been striking a more optimistic tone in his newly restarted daily briefings, ignoring alarming metrics that show just how much America is struggling in its fight against the virus. On Wednesday, he announced $5 billion in aid to nursing home facilities.

As fewer people fly, airlines announce big losses

The average daily number of travelers passing through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport dipped in the week July 12-18, reversing the trend of slow growth after the sharp drop that accompanied the onset of the pandemic.

It’s not just Sea-Tac. Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 4.7 million people last week, a drop from 4.8 million the prior week.

Air cargo volumes at Sea-Tac continue to go up, though still considerably below pre-pandemic levels.

Airlines — including American, Southwest and Seattle-based Alaska Air — have announced staggering losses. Alaska's CEO cited “the biggest demand contraction in the history of aviation.”

—Seattle Times business staff
Seattle Public Schools said it is recommending that classes be held remotely, scrapping its plans to bring students back into school buildings, including the pictured Magnolia Elementary School, in the fall. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times, file)
Schools go 100% remote: Several of King County's biggest districts, including Seattle and Bellevue, yesterday said they intend to keep their doors closed this fall. The plans affect more than 150,000 children and leave several urgent questions unanswered. This comes as a new poll reflects many Americans' deep unease with reopenings. (President Donald Trump, though, says he's comfortable sending his son and grandchildren.) Parents nationwide are rushing to hire tutors and create "learning pods" … and that's raising big concerns.

Nearly all of Washington state is "on the path to runaway transmission rates of COVID-19," health officials are warning as hospitalizations and positive tests rise.

U.S. hospitalizations have risen almost back to their April peak. But this phase of the pandemic is spiking differently, with younger patients and a widening geographic area. California is staggering, with more than 12,000 new cases reported in just 24 hours. Oregon's surge has sparked new mandates. And President Donald Trump is promising $5 billion to help nursing homes ward off another wave of deaths.

"It’s stressful trying to get people to stay at their tables." Seattle servers are speaking out about what it's like to work in a reopened restaurant amid COVID-19 risks, and whether they feel comfortable dining out themselves.

Can you contract the coronavirus twice? It's too early to draw sweeping conclusions, but scientists are puzzling over a growing number of reports that, if accurate, could complicate efforts to make a long-lasting vaccine.

A $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package will be unveiled this morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, despite a GOP revolt. Here's what we know about the plan.

Couples are stressed and families are in a pressure cooker. Enter the Seattle-based Love Lab, in which therapists say they're tapping technology to bring low-cost therapy to couples battling relationship stress amid the pandemic.

The Twitterverse is having a laugh over Gov. Jay Inslee, who's using catchphrases from the 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls" to make masks happen.

Seattle Times staff & news services

