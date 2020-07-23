Nearly all of Washington state is “on the path to runaway transmission rates of COVID-19,” public health officials warned this week as more infections are found per day than ever before.

President Donald Trump has been striking a more optimistic tone in his newly restarted daily briefings, ignoring alarming metrics that show just how much America is struggling in its fight against the virus. On Wednesday, he announced $5 billion in aid to nursing home facilities.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

