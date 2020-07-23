Nearly all of Washington state is “on the path to runaway transmission rates of COVID-19,” public health officials warned this week as more infections are found per day than ever before.
President Donald Trump has been striking a more optimistic tone in his newly restarted daily briefings, ignoring alarming metrics that show just how much America is struggling in its fight against the virus. On Wednesday, he announced $5 billion in aid to nursing home facilities.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Owner of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, a big mall retailer, files for bankruptcy
The owner of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, which just a few years ago was one of the country’s largest clothing retailers for women and girls, filed for bankruptcy Thursday, after declining sales and high debt were exacerbated by store closures mandated by coronavirus lockdowns.
The company, Ascena Retail Group, will close “a select number” of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, LOFT and Lou & Grey stores as well as all of its Catherines locations, the company said in a Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Virginia.
The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on retailers, especially apparel sellers and other mall-based chains that might have otherwise stayed afloat, perhaps even for a short period, without turning to bankruptcy court.
Ascena, based in Mahwah, New Jersey, is at least the ninth prominent retailer to file for bankruptcy since early May, on the heels of Brooks Brothers and Sur La Table this month, and in the wake of J. Crew, Neiman Marcus Group, J.C. Penney Co., Lucky Brand, Stage Stores and GNC.
Ascena was known for decades as Dress Barn, the clothing chain founded in 1962 by Roslyn S. Jaffe, who noticed that there were few options for stylish and affordable women’s work attire even as more women were entering the workforce.
Layoffs, tensions over Black Lives Matter posts roil Seattle Children’s Museum
The two big headlines of this summer — COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement — have roiled through Seattle Children’s Museum, putting it in hibernation for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, Seattle Children’s Museum (SCM) laid off nine of its remaining employees, saying a nine-week federal Paycheck Protection Program loan had expired, leaving a skeleton crew of six.
“The remainder of the employees, including me, will be laid off at some point in the near future,” said SCM director Christi Stapleton Keith. (Pandemic shutdowns forced SCM to lay off most of its 21-member staff in March — the PPP loan allowed a handful to come back from early May until late July.)
The layoffs hit in the middle of a weeks-long controversy over three official SCM social-media posts, including lists of suggested children’s books, that went up on May 30 and began with the phrase “Black Lives Matter.”
Keith had edited out “Black Lives Matter” shortly after the posts went up, angering staff, which told SCM management it was going on strike.
“We were prepared to suspend our labor,” employee Anthony Noceda explained, until five demands were met: reinstatement of the original posts; an apology from Keith to the staff, particularly staff members of color; a public apology from Keith explaining why she edited out “Black Lives Matter”; a private meeting between SCM staff and the museum’s board; and the revocation of Keith’s administrative access to SCM’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defended their time in the White House in a new video showing their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.
The 15-minute video, posted online Thursday, is the latest maneuver to get the former president involved in the 2020 campaign for his former vice president.
In an interview-style conversation, the former president and vice president pointed to their administration’s signature health-care law and blamed Trump for stoking division and animosity among Americans from the moment he entered the 2016 presidential race.
They also were sharply critical of the Republican president’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, which has killed more than 140,000 Americans.
“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying, ‘It’s not my responsibility, I take no responsibility’?” Biden says, offering a line of attack similar to his recent campaign speeches when he asserted that Trump “quit” on the country and has “waved the white flag” in the pandemic.
“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths while we were in office,” Obama replies.
The pair is shown in the video wearing masks while arriving at an office, then sitting down well apart from each other to observe social distancing for a bare-faced chat. Biden’s campaign billed it as their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Virus sends unemployment claims up for first time since March
WASHINGTON — The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing.
The increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week.
All told, the Labor Department said Thursday that the total number of people receiving jobless benefits fell 1.1 million to 16.2 million. That was a hopeful sign that even as layoffs remain persistently high, some companies are still recalling workers.
Washington state’s initial unemployment claims during the week ended July 18 were 34,639, down from 45,622 the prior week, according to Department of Labor figures. Later today, the state’s Employment Security Department releases its own numbers, which may differ from the federal data.
White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus aid
WASHINGTON — The White House has reluctantly dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.
“It won’t be in the base bill,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing for now an idea that has been a major demand of President Donald Trump.
The legislation, set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis.
McConnell’s package is an opening GOP bid in talks with top Capitol Hill Democrats in a negotiation that could be rockier than talks in March that produced a $2 trillion rescue package. GOP senators and Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it’s not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans.
As fewer people fly, airlines announce big losses
The average daily number of travelers passing through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport dipped in the week July 12-18, reversing the trend of slow growth after the sharp drop that accompanied the onset of the pandemic.
It’s not just Sea-Tac. Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 4.7 million people last week, a drop from 4.8 million the prior week.
Air cargo volumes at Sea-Tac continue to go up, though still considerably below pre-pandemic levels.
Airlines — including American, Southwest and Seattle-based Alaska Air — have announced staggering losses. Alaska's CEO cited “the biggest demand contraction in the history of aviation.”
Click here to see more charts showing how the pandemic is affecting the economy, including home sales and jobs.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Schools go 100% remote: Several of King County's biggest districts, including Seattle and Bellevue, yesterday said they intend to keep their doors closed this fall. The plans affect more than 150,000 children and leave several urgent questions unanswered. This comes as a new poll reflects many Americans' deep unease with reopenings. (President Donald Trump, though, says he's comfortable sending his son and grandchildren.) Parents nationwide are rushing to hire tutors and create "learning pods" … and that's raising big concerns.
Nearly all of Washington state is "on the path to runaway transmission rates of COVID-19," health officials are warning as hospitalizations and positive tests rise.
U.S. hospitalizations have risen almost back to their April peak. But this phase of the pandemic is spiking differently, with younger patients and a widening geographic area. California is staggering, with more than 12,000 new cases reported in just 24 hours. Oregon's surge has sparked new mandates. And President Donald Trump is promising $5 billion to help nursing homes ward off another wave of deaths.
"It’s stressful trying to get people to stay at their tables." Seattle servers are speaking out about what it's like to work in a reopened restaurant amid COVID-19 risks, and whether they feel comfortable dining out themselves.
Can you contract the coronavirus twice? It's too early to draw sweeping conclusions, but scientists are puzzling over a growing number of reports that, if accurate, could complicate efforts to make a long-lasting vaccine.
A $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package will be unveiled this morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, despite a GOP revolt. Here's what we know about the plan.
Couples are stressed and families are in a pressure cooker. Enter the Seattle-based Love Lab, in which therapists say they're tapping technology to bring low-cost therapy to couples battling relationship stress amid the pandemic.
The Twitterverse is having a laugh over Gov. Jay Inslee, who's using catchphrases from the 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls" to make masks happen.
Connect with us and stay informed
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 22: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Seattle schools should be all-online in the fall, district says, reversing earlier decision
- Defund the police? It could still happen in Seattle, but voters aren't quite there yet
- Washington state expected to get millions more for parks, forests as Congress approves conservation bill
- 'When you are setting a fire, you mess with the message': a dispatch from a long night in Portland WATCH