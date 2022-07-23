California officials are demanding that tenants and landlords return pandemic emergency rental assistance funds, even if the money has been spent without providing specific reasons at times.

Many conspiracies have circulated since the early days of the pandemic. Most recently, a false claim that a Swedish study shows how COVID-19 vaccines change a person’s DNA is making the rounds on the internet.

A roundup compiled last week about false claims, some related to COVID-19, can be seen here.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.