California officials are demanding that tenants and landlords return pandemic emergency rental assistance funds, even if the money has been spent without providing specific reasons at times.
Many conspiracies have circulated since the early days of the pandemic. Most recently, a false claim that a Swedish study shows how COVID-19 vaccines change a person’s DNA is making the rounds on the internet.
A roundup compiled last week about false claims, some related to COVID-19, can be seen here.
Royals’ Merrifield says he ‘poorly articulated’ vax remarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals apologized Friday for “poorly articulated” comments about the COVID-19 vaccine after missing the team’s trip to Canada.
Merrifield was among 10 Royals players who didn’t travel to Toronto because of their vaccination status for a four-game series against the Blue Jays before the All-Star break last week.
The 33-year-old outfielder/second baseman has been a fan favorite in Kansas City. But backlash came quickly and harshly after Merrifield said “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.”
Feds bar Hanford company from new contracts. It’s accused of COVID loan fraud
The Tri-Cities company that provides occupational medicine services at the Hanford nuclear reservation has been suspended by the Small Business Administration from applying for or receiving federal contracts.
SBA lists HPM Corp. with a status of “active exclusion” on new federal contracts and subcontracts pending an investigation.
Current owner Hollie Phillips Mooers and her husband Grover Cleveland Mooers III, who until recently was the business co-owner, also have been suspended from new government contracts.
The small business based in Kennewick currently holds a DOE Hanford contract for up to seven years valued at about $152 million.
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team. But the president tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.”
Later Friday, White House officials told reporters that Biden was working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hadn’t diminished — with Biden showing off an empty plate with some crumbs when speaking with his advisers — and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone.
“He’s still doing the job of the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “That does not end.”
