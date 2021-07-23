Although the summer COVID-19 surge has been concerning to many, White House officials say it’s getting the attention of vaccine-hesitant Americans, referencing rising vaccination rates in some states.

Meanwhile, many fully vaccinated people are beginning to worry about the delta variant and wondering if they should start masking back up. Here’s what experts recommend.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

