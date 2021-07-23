By
 

Although the summer COVID-19 surge has been concerning to many, White House officials say it’s getting the attention of vaccine-hesitant Americans, referencing rising vaccination rates in some states.

Meanwhile, many fully vaccinated people are beginning to worry about the delta variant and wondering if they should start masking back up. Here’s what experts recommend.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see live updates from previous days, plus all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Starting on Tuesday, July 27, we are reducing the number of days per week that we publish the chart tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and deaths in Washington state. We will publish the chart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We’re reducing its publication as day-to-day numbers have become relatively consistent. As the spread of the coronavirus changes, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.

Should vaccinated people mask up again as COVID-19's delta variant spreads? There's no one-size-fits-all answer, but these are the key factors to consider. One of them involves knowing what's happening near you, which you can check on these graphics tracking infections by county.

There's also a non-COVID reason you might want a mask: summer colds, which are hitting with a vengeance.

At least 100 U.S. athletes are unvaccinated as the Tokyo Olympics begin today, the event's medical chief says.

