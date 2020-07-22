In Washington state, most registered voters said in a new poll that they wear masks regularly and believe reopening should be at least paused for the time being.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Residents of Washington and 30 other states must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, under new requirements issued as COVID-19 cases rise in dozens of states.
Push a button, get a blood sample: A Seattle company's relatively painless device, which can be used at home and mailed to a lab, landed a big boost. It could help keep people from a risky doctor's-office visit during the pandemic.
The virus will probably "get worse before it gets better," President Donald Trump said yesterday in a sharp reversal as he encouraged people to wear masks.
Washington state high schools won’t play football until spring. Officials yesterday also decided to turn the normal three seasons into four … but as the virus surges, nobody is using permanent ink on that decision. Here’s how it would work.
—Kris Higginson
