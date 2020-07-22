Most people in the United States are still highly susceptible to catching the new coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. As the virus silently spreads, scientists are scrambling to study its prevalence, broadcast the latest guidance, develop a vaccine and invent new ways to test people for antibodies.
In Washington state, most registered voters said in a new poll that they wear masks regularly and believe reopening should be at least paused for the time being.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases
California’s confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation.
John’s Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York.
However, New York’s 72,302 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and nine times more than California’s tally, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California’s rate.
California is the most populous U.S. state, at nearly 40 million people, while New York has about 19.5 million.
U.S. government data published Tuesday indicated that reported and confirmed coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, echoing results from a smaller study last month. The United States also has had consistent testing failures that experts say contribute to an undercount.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says true COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than reported cases in most U.S. regions from late March to early May. It is based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 people in 10 U.S. regions.
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while keeping your distance
Hankering for a beach picnic? Neighborhood Eats went in search of takeout and found crave-worthy options in Seattle’s Sunset Hill neighborhood.
Books are the best diversions, especially these six new Paperback Picks.
Our top streaming choices are radioactive this week. Dive into the worlds of Marie Curie, Michael Jordan and more.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Where has the virus been, and how many people have had it? Nobody knows, but a new antibody study aims to get a clearer picture by scrutinizing Washingtonians’ blood. It stands to inform officials’ decisions on how we reopen. Nationally, new CDC data shows, infections are up to 13 times higher than reported — but that still leaves most Americans without antibodies, and highly susceptible to catching the virus. Scientists are astonished by its silent spread through people with no symptoms.
The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million doses of a vaccine the company is aiming to produce this year. The plan is to make it free for Americans if it's approved.
Residents of Washington and 30 other states must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, under new requirements issued as COVID-19 cases rise in dozens of states.
Push a button, get a blood sample: A Seattle company's relatively painless device, which can be used at home and mailed to a lab, landed a big boost. It could help keep people from a risky doctor's-office visit during the pandemic.
The virus will probably "get worse before it gets better," President Donald Trump said yesterday in a sharp reversal as he encouraged people to wear masks.
How long should you isolate if you test positive? The CDC has revised its guidance downward.
The pandemic isn't sickening the home-sales market. Homes are flying off the market faster than sellers can list more, our Coronavirus Economy daily chart shows.
Washington state high schools won’t play football until spring. Officials yesterday also decided to turn the normal three seasons into four … but as the virus surges, nobody is using permanent ink on that decision. Here’s how it would work.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, July 21: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Antibody study will gauge prevalence of COVID-19 in Washington state VIEW
- 31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes
- Dynamic of Portland protests shifts as Trump administration ratchets up federal pressure on cities VIEW
- Sweaty sleep? Cooler air is on its way to the Puget Sound region