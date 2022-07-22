President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19. White House officials took a moment to make Biden’s positive diagnosis a “teachable moment.”
Meanwhile, a federal judge in Virginia tossed a lawsuit filed by employees at several national security and defense agencies arguing it was “unlawful and unconstitutional” to require unvaccinated employees to get tested weekly for COVID-19.
Biden had received a second booster. Here’s why it wasn’t enough to prevent infection
President Joe Biden’s coronavirus infection is a stark illustration that the COVID vaccines, powerful as they are, are far from the bulletproof shields that scientists once hoped for.
Biden has received multiple doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; his most recent shot, a second booster, was on March 30. Studies suggest that those doses will provide a powerful bulwark against severe illness — and indeed, the president has only mild symptoms so far after testing positive on Thursday, according to the White House.
But even booster doses offer little defense against infection, particularly with the most recent versions of the virus. What protection they do offer wanes sharply and quickly, several studies have shown. In the president’s case, the booster shot he received nearly four months ago is likely to have lost most of its potency at preventing infection.