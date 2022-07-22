President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19. White House officials took a moment to make Biden’s positive diagnosis a “teachable moment.”

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Virginia tossed a lawsuit filed by employees at several national security and defense agencies arguing it was “unlawful and unconstitutional” to require unvaccinated employees to get tested weekly for COVID-19.

