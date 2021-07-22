Even though recent reports of an increase in COVID-19 cases have alarmed many, top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that vaccines are doing exactly what they are supposed to: dramatically reducing severe illness and death.

Still, the highly infectious delta variant now accounts for an estimated 83% of new coronavirus cases in the United States — a “dramatic increase” from early July.

