By
 

Even though recent reports of an increase in COVID-19 cases have alarmed many, top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that vaccines are doing exactly what they are supposed to: dramatically reducing severe illness and death.

Still, the highly infectious delta variant now accounts for an estimated 83% of new coronavirus cases in the United States — a “dramatic increase” from early July.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see live updates from previous days, plus all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Starting on Tuesday, July 27, we are reducing the number of days per week that we publish the chart tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and deaths in Washington state. We will publish the chart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We’re reducing its publication as day-to-day numbers have become relatively consistent. As the spread of the coronavirus changes, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

What's with the Olympic athletes who are getting COVID-19 even though they say they're vaccinated? Rare "breakthrough" cases are causing alarm, but top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots are doing exactly what they are supposed to. 

U.S. coronavirus cases have nearly tripled in the past two weeks as misinformation spreads.

White House officials are eyeing a new push on masking up. 

One infected traveler was busted for trying to fly while disguised as his wife.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories