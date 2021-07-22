By
 

Even though recent reports of an increase in COVID-19 cases have alarmed many, top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that vaccines are doing exactly what they are supposed to: dramatically reducing severe illness and death.

Still, the highly infectious delta variant now accounts for an estimated 83% of new coronavirus cases in the United States — a “dramatic increase” from early July.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see live updates from previous days, plus all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Starting on Tuesday, July 27, we are reducing the number of days per week that we publish the chart tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and deaths in Washington state. We will publish the chart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We’re reducing its publication as day-to-day numbers have become relatively consistent. As the spread of the coronavirus changes, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Death rates soar in Southeast Asia as virus wave spreads

In this July 5, 2021, file photo, people queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. Images of bodies burning in open-air pyres during the peak of the pandemic in India horrified the world in May, but in the last two weeks Indonesia and two other Southeast Asian nations have surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new coronavirus wave tightens its grip on the region. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

 Indonesia has converted nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use just to meet the demand from COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe. Overflowing hospitals in Malaysia had to resort to treating patients on the floor. And in Myanmar’s largest city, graveyard workers have been laboring day and night to keep up with the grim demand for new cremations and burials.

In the last two weeks the three Southeast Asian nations have now all surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new coronavirus wave, fueled by the virulent delta variant, tightens its grip on the region.

The deaths have followed record numbers of new cases being reported in countries across the region which have left health care systems struggling to cope and governments scrambling to implement new restrictions to try to slow the spread.

So far, however, Malaysia’s national lockdown measures have not brought down the daily rate of infections. The country of some 32 million saw daily cases rise above 10,000 on July 13 for the first time and they have stayed there since.

Read the story here.

—David Rising and Eileen Ng, The Associated Press
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

What's with the Olympic athletes who are getting COVID-19 even though they say they're vaccinated? Rare "breakthrough" cases are causing alarm, but top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots are doing exactly what they are supposed to. 

U.S. coronavirus cases have nearly tripled in the past two weeks as misinformation spreads.

White House officials are eyeing a new push on masking up. 

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories